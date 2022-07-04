Monkeypox: Rio continues with 16 confirmed cases; Brazil already has 76 infected | Rio de Janeiro



Rio – The Ministry of Health reported this Sunday (3) that, so far, 76 cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) have been confirmed across the country. Of this total, 16 cases were registered in Rio. The number had not been updated until this afternoon by the State Department of Health (SES). In a note, the Ministry of Health stated that it continues in direct liaison with the states to monitor cases and trace patient contacts.

Until last Friday (1), of the confirmed cases, nine patients were from the municipality of Rio – including a man who came from London to the capital –; one in Marica; one in Nova Iguaçu; one in Queimados, residing in Portugal; and one in Niterói, who came from England.

All people who are infected by the disease are monitored daily by the SES and the Health Surveillance teams of the municipalities. SES stressed the importance of showing that, although smallpox was first identified in monkeys, the current outbreak is not related to these animals.