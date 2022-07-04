Monkeypox: Understanding Transmission, Symptoms, and Isolation Protocol | Federal District

Despite the name, the viral disease does not originate in monkeys, it was only identified for the first time in these animals. Transmission can occur through contact with an infected animal or human.

Monkey pox: why outbreak in europe and usa not so much concern so far

Ministry of Health confirms 76 cases of monkeypox in the country

Human-to-human transmission occurs through direct contact with respiratory secretions, lesions on the skin or body fluids of an infected person, or through contact with recently contaminated surfaces or objects.

“The virus enters the body mainly through contact with lesions. Regardless of the type of injury, as all forms are potentially transmissible”, explains the director of Epidemiological Surveillance of the DF Health Department (SES-DF), Fabiano dos Anjos Martins.

“For example, respiratory secretion from an infected person, respiratory transmission, in this case by droplets. It can happen from close and prolonged contact or mucous membranes, such as the eyes, nose or mouth”, he details.

Monkey pox: what you need to know

Transmission can occur in the following ways:

By contact with the virus: with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling wild game, or the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people. from person to person : by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

: by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids. by contaminated materials who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets; From mother to fetus through placenta ;

; From mother to baby during or after delivery by skin-to-skin contact;

by skin-to-skin contact; Ulcers, sores or sores in the mouth can also be infectious, which means the virus can spread by saliva.

The main symptoms of monkeypox are:

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

2 of 2 Monkeypox injuries to the arm and leg of a girl in Liberia. — Photo: Public domain (via Wikipedia) Monkeypox-caused lesions on the arm and leg of a girl in Liberia. — Photo: Public domain (via Wikipedia)

Generally, one to three days after the onset of fever, the patient develops a rash, which usually starts on the face and spreads to different parts of the body. Lesions go through five stages before falling off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

In addition, epidemiologist Fabiano dos Anjos points out that the incubation period for “monkeypox” varies from six to 13 days. “That’s how long it takes for the first symptoms to appear.” He claims that the virus symptoms can last two to four weeks.

Patients suspected of having the disease should be isolated in a place with good natural ventilation. It is recommended that common areas, such as bathroom and kitchen, have windows open. If you live with other people, you should wear a well-fitting surgical mask and protect your mouth and nose.

In addition, it is important for the patient to wash their hands several times a day, preferably with water and liquid soap. If possible, use disposable paper towels to dry them.

Those who are suspicious also do not share food, personal objects, cutlery, plates, cups, towels or bedding. Items can only be reused after cleaning.

The use of masks, distancing and hand hygiene are ways to avoid contagion by monkeypox. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforces the adoption of these measures, stressing that they also serve to protect against Covid-19.

The confirmed case in the DF is a man, aged 30 to 39, with a history of recent international travel. He is in home isolation and continues to be monitored by epidemiological surveillance teams.

The Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) is also monitoring a second suspected case of the disease. This person is in home isolation waiting for the result of the exam that will confirm or rule out contamination by the disease.

According to the SES-DF, the surveillance service monitors the health status of patients daily.

The Ministry of Health confirmed, this Sunday (3), 76 cases of monkeypox in the country. The notifications were registered in six states and in the DF.

See confirmed cases by federation unit:

DF: 1

RN: 1

MG: 2

RS: 2

EC: 2

RJ: 16

SP: 52

The ministry also stated that it is in liaison with state health departments to continue monitoring the emergence of new cases and tracking people who have had close contact with those infected.