Mother of Zé Felipe pins Pabllo Vittar after outburst

Poliana Rocha, wife of singer Leonardo and mother of Zé Felipe, spoke about the recent outburst of Pabllo Vittar. Yesterday, the artist was surprised by the fact that a song by Zé Felipe and MC Mari with the same name as her release with Pocah was not restricted by YouTube — as happened with the work of the drag queen and the funkeira.

In Instagram Stories, Poliana was asked by a follower: “What do you think of Pabllo Vittar’s statement about the song ‘Bandido’?”.

She then used a quote from another profile to answer the question. It is worth remembering, however, that Pabllo Vittar did not directly criticize Zé Felipe, and even praised his music, but he was quite upset with the video platform where her clip already accumulates more than 71 million views, even with the restriction.

“Out of admiration or envy, someone will always have something to say about you. In either case, keep making your plans happen while they talk”, published Poliana.

Post by Poliana Rocha in Instagram Stories Image: Playback / Instagram

On November 27, 2020, Pabllo Vittar released the music video for “Bandida” with Pocah on YouTube and ended up having problems with the platform because of the song’s name.

The content of Pabllo and Pocah’s clip was restricted in YouTube search for using the word “bandida”. The video did not appear in the search bar or trending videos. The artist then changed the title to “Bandid*”.

However, two weeks ago, Zé Felipe and MC Mari released the music video for the song “Bandido”. Fans of Pabllo noticed that Leonardo’s son’s single did not suffer the same restrictions as the site, even though it had the same name. They alerted the drag queen, who vented and questioned the platform.