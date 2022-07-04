“My pain is not greater than my love”, says Ronaldo Caiado about son

posted on 07/04/2022 08:51



(credit: Instagram @ronaldocaiaado/ reproduction)

The governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), paid tribute to his son, Ronaldo Ramos Caiado Filho, found dead this Sunday (3/7).

In a message on Instagram, the governor wrote: “My pain right now is not greater than my love for you. May God welcome you in His Infinite Glory.” Along with the message, the local chief executive shared a photo of the two riding horses together.





Ronaldo Ramos Caiado Filho died on Sunday in Nova Crixás, north of Goiás, at the age of 40. The cause of death was not revealed. His body was laid to rest last night at the Vale do Cerrado cemetery in Goiânia.

This Sunday, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) also mourned the death of Ronaldo Caiado’s son. In a note of regret, the Chief Executive wished “strength and faith” to the family.

Ronaldo had a degree in administration and was the son of the politician with his first wife, Thelma Gomes.