Namor’s look is revealed through promotional image

In addition to Thor: Love and Thunder, another movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is scheduled to come out this year: the sequel to black Panther which will be subtitled “Wakanda Forever”. Now, new promotional images have started to be shared on the internet and in one of them we can see Namor, the Sub-Mariner, with the look he should wear in the film.

Shared along with several other arts by the MCU_Facility account on Twitter, Namor’s art brings the character with a look very similar to the one in the comics, but in addition to the green swim trunks, here we see him with ornaments inspired by indigenous civilizations of Mexico, such as the Mayans and Aztecs. , indicating that Atlantis may be part of one of these cultures or be heavily inspired by them.

Check out the art below, along with others released:

As you can see in the promotional art, she confirms that the actor Tenoch Huerta will interpret dating in theaters, information that emerged as a rumor since mid-2021. Attuma, who appeared as a villain of the hero of Atlantis in the comics, will also be in the film according to the arts.

O MCU_ Facility is a very reliable account, always disclosing promotional arts of productions MCU More recently, the account revealed the look of Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, with its new powers and before that, even Avengers: Endgame were shared by the account.

black panther 2 hits theaters on November 10, 2022.

