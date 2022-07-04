Nando Reis shouts ‘Bolsonaro out’, makes ‘L de Lula’ and gets a standing ovation

Nando Reis, 59, was acclaimed by the audience at the Turá festival, in Parque do Ibirapuera, in São Paulo, yesterday (3) when he shouted “Fora Bolsonaro” and also made the “L”, a gesture associated with the former president and candidate. Luís Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who responded to the singer-songwriter’s nod.

When singing one of his songs from the repertoire, the song “N”, the singer made an appeal for the end of the administration of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “I hope time passes and this government shit ends,” he said, who was applauded by the audience.

At another time, the artist sang the song “Do seu lado”, his composition that gained fame in the voice of Jota Quest, when he shouted “Fora Bolsonaro”. In the same song, while jumping and interacting with the audience, Nando raised his arm and made the “L” gesture with his hand. Seeing him, the audience responded and waved at the singer-songwriter.

In social networks, the videos gained prominence among the most commented subjects on Twitter, for example. Several users commented on the artist’s attitude.

“Nando Reis sending a wonderful Fora Bolsonaro hahahahah”, said one user. “I love you, Nando Reis,” said one fan. “Nando Reis giving the message”, commented another user of the social network.