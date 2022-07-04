NASA Discovers How to Prove Martians Existed

Life on Mars? NASA Discovers a Way to Prove Martians Existed

If scientists want to find signs of life on Mars, they may need to dig about 2 meters;

Evidence of remaining amino acids may be buried in the soil;

Chemical compounds played an important role in the formation of life.

If scientists want to find signs of ancient life on Mars, they may need to dig about 2 meters or more beneath its Martian surface, a new NASA experiment suggests.

That’s because any evidence of amino acids remaining from a time when Mars may have been habitable is likely buried in the ground.

Scientists look for amino acids because they believe chemical compounds played an important role in shaping life as we know it, according to the Scripps Research Institute.

Amino acids, which can be created by life and by non-biological chemistry, are also a key component in building proteins essential to life.

So why do we need to dig to find these molecules? The answer lies in Mars’ intense absorption of cosmic radiation. Because Mars does not have a magnetic field and its atmosphere is quite fragile, its surface is subject to a lot of cosmic radiation. This radiation, in turn, destroys the amino acids.

“Our results suggest that amino acids are destroyed by cosmic rays in Martian surface rocks and regoliths at much faster rates than previously thought,” said Alexander Pavlov of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

“The rover’s current Mars missions go down to about two inches (about five centimeters) deep. At those depths, it would only take 20 million years to completely destroy the amino acids.”

Pavlov added that any addition of perchlorates and water would destroy the amino acids even faster.

“20 million years is a relatively short period of time because scientists are looking for evidence of ancient life on the surface that would have been present billions of years ago, when Mars was most Earth-like,” NASA explained in its statement.

In light of this new research, a new strategy is needed when drilling into shallow surfaces with rovers like Perservenace or Curiosity.

“Missions with shallow bore sampling need to look for newly exposed outcrops – for example, recent microcraters less than 10 million years old or the material ejected from such craters,” Pavlov said.

It is believed that at some point, billions of years ago, Mars had a global magnetic field and a thicker atmosphere. There is also evidence that bodies of water such as lakes and rivers once existed on the Martian surface.

These features suggest that Mars could have been habitable in the past. So far, though, amino acids haven’t been found on Mars — but they have been discovered in meteorites, including one from the Red Planet.