Natascha and Duda Sampaio are called up for Copa América after cuts by Letícia Izidoro and Gabi Nunes | Brazilian Team

The technique Pia Sundhage had to cut two players of the Brazilian team for the dispute of the Copa América Feminina, in Colombia. Goalkeeper Letícia Izidoro, from Corinthians, and striker Gabi Nunes, from Madrid CFF, were unable to recover from injuries in time to play in the competition.

To replace them, attacking midfielder Duda Sampaio, from Internacional, who was already with the group in last week’s friendlies against Denmark and Sweden, and goalkeeper Natascha, from Flamengo. Goalkeeper Gabi Barbieri, from Inter, who participated in the tour in Europe, left the group and was called up for a training period with the under-20 team.

Leticia suffered an injury to the medial collateral ligament of her left knee shortly before the team’s friendlies, and she didn’t even travel with the team. Gabi Nunes was with the delegation in Europe, trying to recover in time.

The players will perform this Monday afternoon in São Paulo, and on Tuesday they will travel to Colombia in the morning. Brazil is in Group B, and will debut next Saturday against Argentina, in the city of Armenia.

Afterwards, Brazil will play against Uruguay, on the 12th, and Venezuela, on the 18th, both again in Armenia, and will end the group stage against Peru, on the 21st, in Cali.