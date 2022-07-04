Negativados can get a loan of up to R$ 100 thousand at Caixa; understand

Negativados can get a loan of up to R$ 100 thousand at Caixa with pawn service. Photo: Getty Images.

Caixa Econômica Federal offers a loan option to customers that can reach up to R$100,000;

The CAIXA Pledge is a line of credit with a monthly interest rate of 1.99%;

Financial expert warns of the ‘snowball’ that debt can create.

Did you know that Caixa Econômica Federal offers a loan option for customers, including negative ones, which can reach up to R$ 100 thousand, with a monthly interest rate of 1.99% and without consulting the Credit Protection Service (SPC) )?

But be careful! Although access to credit seems simple, the bank requires some asset from the customer as a guarantee of payment for the loan.

To hire the CAIXA Pledge, you must go to an agency qualified for the service. Addresses can be found on Caixa’s official website.

Then, you must choose the state and city where you want to be attended and take the goods to be placed as collateral, in addition to documents such as RG, CPF and proof of residence.

Read too:

The Caixa accepts jewelry, valuable pens (provided they have been analyzed by an appraiser who has counted the price), valuable watches (also examined), valuable silverware and noble metals and stones, such as gold and diamond.

After ordering, a payment term of up to 180 days will be defined in the contract. At the end of the period, with the fulfillment of the discharge, the items will be returned. If the amount is not paid within 30 days after the final date, the goods will be auctioned.

The loan amount varies between R$50 and R$100,000 depending on the object used as collateral.

However, Paula Bazzo, financial planner at SuperRico, a virtual financial education platform, recalls that, normally, the asset made available by the customer for pledge is valued at a price below the market sale value, sometimes reaching up to 50% or 70% of the total.

Keep reading

For the UOLfinancial consultant Yuri de Martino called the service a “good option” for the negative, but dangerous, because of the risk of a financial “snowball” of accumulating more debt and losing assets.

The money contained in the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) also serves as a guarantee, but the situation needs to be analyzed during the application.

The amount lent by the Pledge is 10% of the total available in the FGTS if the client is employed and the employing company has service with Caixa.

In case of dismissal, the 40% of the termination fine will be made available. In case of default of the installments, the value of the FGTS will be withdrawn for the discharge.

*The information is from UOL.