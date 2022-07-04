Never do these 4 things to your ears or you could harm them

Although in everyday life, most people do not usually pay attention to their ears, only remembering them when they are affected by otitis, or when water gets inside them, or even when they remember to use the cotton swab after bathing. .

However, the ear is always working, it is an organ with a lot of sensitivity, and therefore care must be taken with them. Taking care of the health of the ears mainly impacts on the long term, there are certain habits that can damage the health of the ears. Meet some of them!



Habits That Can Damage Your Ears That You Don’t Even Realize You’re Doing

Use cotton swabs unnecessarily

The human body has the ability to naturally eliminate excess wax from the ears, so there is no need to use cotton swabs. However, a culture has been created that the cotton swab is good for removing wax in the ear, but the truth is that the wax that the ear produces is a secretion formed by lipids, lubricant and acid that fights bacteria and fungi that can harm the ears. ears.

So the wax isn’t gross and doesn’t need to be removed with cotton swabs after every bath. If you find that your ears are overly waxed, use the towel to gently clean your ears.

Listening to music at full volume

If your mother ever warned you not to listen to music at such a high volume in your headphones, because then you could go deaf, then know that she was absolutely right, because this very pleasant habit can damage your ears, causing loss hearing.

Although we naturally lose the ability to hear well over the years, when the ears are subjected to music at high volume, it can damage the auditory system and cause early hearing loss.

Make use of candles in the ears

The process of “ear ignition therapy” is a method that consists of using candles as a means of cleaning and hygiene of the ears. But, it is not a method that you should acquire, because of the risks it poses to ear health. This is due to candle residue that can get into the ears and cause infections.

Do not dry your ears after immersion in swimming pools or on beaches

Finally, the next time you go to the beach or pool, don’t forget to dry your ears with a towel to prevent the accumulation and proliferation of bacteria, which can cause serious infections in your ears.