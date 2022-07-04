New allegations against UK Conservative MP accused of groping men

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on New allegations against UK Conservative MP accused of groping men 1 Views

  • Kathryn Snowdon & Paul Seddon
  • BBC News

Chris Pincher

Credit, UK government

photo caption,

Chris Pincher said he ‘drank too much’ in his resignation letter to the prime minister

New allegations against UK Conservative MP accused of groping men

Six new allegations of inappropriate behavior against British lawmaker Chris Pincher have surfaced days after he was suspended from the Conservative Party amid allegations he groped two men.

The allegations date back more than a decade.

Pincher says he is seeking professional medical support and has no intention of resigning as a lawmaker.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Truck catches fire in car accident that leaves at least 2 dead and 8 injured on BR-050, in Araguari | Mining Triangle

Two people died and at least eight others were injured in an accident this Sunday …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved