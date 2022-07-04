New Caixa president says she removed employees from the Guimarães office and that complaints will be investigated rigorously | Policy

The new president of Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF), Daniella Marques, said this Monday (4th), in an interview with Estúdio i, from GloboNews, that the bank will rigorously and independently investigate the allegations of sexual and moral harassment that led to to the fall of former president Pedro Guimarães. She also said that, as part of the investigation, she removed employees who were part of the former president’s office.

Guimarães left office last week, after complaints from bank employees became public, who reported that they had been approached by the former president that amounted to sexual and moral harassment. He denies the charges.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) are investigating the case. The Federal Audit Court (TCU) also opened a process to investigate the former president’s conduct and the mechanisms to combat and prevent harassment within the bank.

“This has to be investigated. As a woman, I don’t think it’s acceptable that there is evidence of sexual harassment,” said Marques.

“I have to commit that it will be investigated rigorously, responsibly”, he added.

Marques also said that he does not intend to persecute or protect anyone. She said that people on leave may be involved in the harassment cases, but that is still to be investigated. According to Marques, among those removed are the chief of staff and five presidential consultants.

“There was a group of people with a position of trust, linked to the cabinet, chief of staff. People I don’t know, I don’t judge”, explained the new president of Caixa.

“To preserve the institution, which is the most important thing at this moment, and before judging anything, we have to preserve the image of the bank, the employee, rescue the esteem of the employee”, continued the new president of Caixa.

In addition, the former vice president of Wholesale Business, Celso Leonardo, had already left his post on Friday (1st).

She also said that an independent company will be hired to help with investigations of harassment at the bank.

Marques also informed that this week he will open an exclusive dialogue channel in which Caixa employees can report cases of harassment.

Caixa will also create a permanent collegiate to work on this type of investigation. The Federal Comptroller General (CGU) will collaborate with the bank’s internal bodies.

Investigation of harassment at Caixa: MPT inspects the bank’s headquarters and takes photos of the Presidency area

Resistance for being a woman

To GloboNews, Daniella recalled that, throughout her career in the financial market, where she worked before coming to the government, she has heard in job interviews: “what are you doing here?”; “this is no place for women”; and “woman can’t handle pressure”.

“In this trajectory of 20 years, I had a lot of resistance to be accepted, I heard a lot of bad jokes. The workplace is not a sex joke, talking about sexual, sexist things”, he defended.

“I wasn’t afraid and I just ignored it, I went there and did [meu trabalho], but I know that other women don’t have the courage and are not in the privileged position that I am. We simply have to show that this is no longer acceptable, companies have to encourage behavior change in the job market”, she added.

Daniella stressed that, regardless of the result of the investigation of the complaints, she has the approval of the board of directors to make Caixa a reference bank in the rights of women.

“Caixa, which has always been the bank for all Brazilians, Caixa will now also be the mother of the women’s cause, and we will work with all our network strength, with a presence in all municipalities, not only in the fight against to sexual harassment at work, but also in all dimensions of this cause”, he said.

Among the causes that Caixa should defend, according to her, are the fight against child prostitution and domestic violence against women.