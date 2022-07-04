New HR-V: How it stacks up against Renegade and other best-selling SUVs – 7/4/2022

The Honda HR-V has just been introduced in the domestic market. One small detail is still missing: the price. This data will be presented in a second moment, but we can already compare the information we have with that of its direct rivals. The best-selling SUVs on the market are Chevrolet Tracker, Jeep Renegade, Hyundai Creta and Volkswagen T-Cross, excluding medium-sized SUVs.

As much as it is a mystery, the price positioning should start at R$ 140 thousand, according to an investigation by the UOL Cars. This could leave the Honda at a slightly higher entry level than its competitors, a “semi-premium” positioning.

Motorization

Released only in aspirated versions, the new HR-V has the same engine as the City. It is a 1.5 liter engine with 126 hp and 15.8/15.5 kgfm of torque (ethanol/gasoline), with a CVT (continuously variable) transmission, which has seven simulated gears. In practice, the engine retires the old 1.8 139/140 hp (gasoline/ethanol) and 17.4 kgfm. It’s a nice drop, though, perhaps the new SUV might make up for the fuel economy.

There is still an unknown here: the HR-V 1.5 turbo goes on sale only in October, and all its mechanical data must be revealed on an official date to be defined. What we know is that the engine is flex and, with that, it should yield more than the 173 hp and 22.4 kgfm of its predecessor, which was powered only by gasoline.

Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

As for competitors, there are also two engine options in almost all. The exception is the Jeep Renegade, which features only the 1.3-litre turbo with an excellent 185/180 hp and 27.5 kgfm, in addition to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The Chevrolet Tracker has 1.0 turbo (116 hp and 16.8 kgfm) and 1.2 turbo (133 hp and 21.4 kgfm) options, while the Hyundai Creta offers the 1.0 turbo (120 hp and 17.5 kgfm) and the naturally aspirated 2.0. (167 hp and 20.6 kgfm. The Volkswagen T-Cross also has the 1.0 turbo (128/116 hp and 20.4 kgfm) and you can also take the 1.4 turbo (150 hp and 25.5 kgfm).

size and space

Without having changed much in size, the new HR-V is between 4.33 meters and 4.35 m (the turbo is a little longer) and a wheelbase of 2.61 m. The downside is the trunk, which previously held 437 liters (in the 1.8) and now has 354 liters. It is one of the smallest capabilities in the compact segment.

Best-selling compact SUV on the market, maybe the Tracker will be hit by the loss of items Image: Disclosure

Let’s go to the competitors. The Tracker is 4.27 m and 2.57 m in the same criteria, while the trunk is 393 l. Crete has a wheelbase of 4.30 m and 2.61 m. The T-Cross is one of the smallest in length, measuring 4.20 m, but with a wheelbase of 2.65 m, in addition to carrying 373 l of luggage.

The Renegade has 4.26 m and 2.57 m, with a luggage compartment of 385 l, however, the volume is measured with water. If we follow the rule of filling with blocks, the volume should be close to the original 320 liters. This has always been a Jeep’s weakness.

Equipment

There are four versions of the new HR-V: EX, EXL, Advance and Touring. Let’s take the basics as an example common to all. Honda brings digital air conditioning, 8-inch multimedia center (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless support, something that Tracker will miss), LED headlights, electronic parking brake (it has auto hold, a facility that holds the brake automatically in traffic), reversing camera, six airbags and downhill speed control.

The best is for last: there is also the Honda Sensing, which brings autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assistant (with lane departure alert), blind spot sensor, adaptive cruise control, automatic headlight adjustment and the assistant for the blind spot, which could be for both sides but still relies on a camera on the right side.

Anyway, these are items that surpass most of those offered by direct rivals. Even if the Honda is a little more expensive in the entry-level configuration, perhaps the difference makes up for it. The most delicate case is that of Tracker, given that Chevrolet’s SUV should lose basic items such as Bluetooth and wireless connection.

VW T-Cross received safety items previously only present on the Nivus Image: Disclosure

Creta Comfort lacks in the active safety assistants chapter, and brings such items only in the most expensive configurations, in the same way as LED headlights or digital air.

In turn, the T-Cross 200 TSI has automatic braking and cruise even in this configuration – there is still Sense, however, it is more aimed at the PwD audience.

The Renegade Sport costs R$ 131,835 and has interesting equipment, including autonomous emergency braking and LED headlights, but there is no digital air conditioning, for example.

If the entry price of the new HR-V is confirmed, it will be a tough race as it was in 2015, when the model was launched in Brazil.

