Neymar appears without a commitment ring, Bruna Biancardi disappears from the web and fans speculate the end of the Bruney couple

Fans of the Bruney couple are apprehensive. Neymar appeared without the engagement ring on his right hand and Bruna Biancardi disappeared from the web. Which was enough for speculation that the two would be separated.

The last appearance of the two together was last week, during an awards show. It was the first time that the player took his newly assumed girlfriend to an official event. Soon after, the two returned to Mangaratiba, where Neymar spends the holiday season in his mansion.

Neymar has dinner without an alliance with his pals in São Paulo Photo: rep/ instagram

On Saturday, the 2nd, there was a party at the house, but Biancardi was not there. Lots of models, bloggers, players and friends of the ace. But nothing from his girlfriend, which has already lit up the yellow lantern for internet users.

Neymar and singer Azzy at another party at the Mangaratiba mansion Photo: rep/ instagram

The ring, however, remained on the finger, as shown in a photo of Neymar next to singer Azzy, who sang at Neybalada. On Sunday night, Neymar, Gabriel Medina and other guys went to dinner at a hamburger in São Paulo and the ring was not with him. Red light for the couple’s shipers.

Bruney couple at the June party that the player promoted Photo: rep/ instagram

Last Friday, the 1st, Bruna rode a horse with friends and cycled through the condominium in Mangaratiba. After that, she didn’t post anything else.