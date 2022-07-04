Nightingale choir has the voices of children and teenagers who sing a new future

unimed cascavel 04 07 2022The Coral Rouxinol da Unimed Cascavel has 43 voices that sing a new future. Formed by children and adolescents between 6 and 15 years old, the choir also provides free cultural, leisure, health care activities, celebrations on festive dates, behavioral guidelines, activities with parents/guardians and the insertion of adolescents in the job market.

Essay – Rehearsals are held on Wednesdays, at the Eureca I headquarters, in the Interlagos neighborhood, under the baton of conductor Clarice Engelmann de Rossi, with the participation of keyboardist Vinícius de Rossi.

way of caring – When Unimed Cascavel is committed to taking care of people, it extends this concept far beyond physical care. Social and cultural health are goals that the Cooperative seeks to achieve through projects carefully planned and executed on a daily basis.

Link – Click on the link below and get to know the Coral Rouxinol portfolio from Unimed Cascavel.

http://www.unimedcascavel.coop.br/arquivos/comunicados/portfolio_coral_rouxinol_2022.pdf

(Unimed Cascavel Press)

