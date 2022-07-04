Nintendo fan buys $40,000 worth of stock to ask about favorite game at shareholder meeting – Money Times

a fan of Nintendo bought about $40,000 worth of shares in the Japanese game developer to ask about one of his favorite games during a shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

In the middle of the conversation, the fan asked Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa if the company is considering re-launching some fan-favorite game franchises, such as “F-Zero” — a series of racing games that are currently in development. no updates since 2004.

In response, Furukawa said that “it is realistically difficult to develop new titles and remakes, including sequels, for every Nintendo game that people request.”

“But we are very grateful and appreciate the expectations our fans have for our games.”

The fan, who lives in Japan, used an online translator to communicate with Business Insider and told the US site that he bought 100 shares for 56,530 yen each in February after selling the assets he had in another company.

With the purchase, he had the opportunity to participate in the liaison with the shareholders — but he didn’t know whether or not he could ask a question. According to Business Insider, the fan, who prefers to remain anonymous, said this was just “a bonus”.

The website also claims that a Nintendo representative confirmed that someone needed to buy 100 or more shares to attend the shareholder meeting.

The fan’s hopes, however, were not entirely dashed, as Shinya Takahashi, the company’s chief executive, gave a more upbeat answer.

“We are always considering how to develop new titles and remakes that can be enjoyed by many players,” he said, according to the VGC.

Now — for the enthusiastic fan of the 100 shares and many others outside the shareholders meeting — it remains to be seen. Will Nintendo decide to resurrect the game.