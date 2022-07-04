No patience to wait for ‘congratulations’ to finish, dog bites pet cake and video entertains web

On June 20th, a Tik Tok user named Valentina shared a video of a dobermann dog named Ferrero celebrating its first birthday. The joy was so great that the dog devoured a personalized cake for him, the video amused millions of netizens.

The dog is extremely large despite being only 1 year old. And the cake he got fit perfectly inside his mouth in one bite. In the scenes the family starts to sing ‘congratulations’, but can’t finish as Ferrero attacks the cake.

The dog is looking at the cake. (Photo: Tik Tok / @valentinac362)

The repercussion was such that the tutor decided to share a new video showing what the dog was like as a puppy. According to Valentina, he loves to play and is able to sleep anywhere. In addition, Ferrero has a feline sister and a fish brother that he loves very much.

The dog took the whole cake. (Photo: Tik Tok / @valentinac362)

The video garnered more than 3.5 million views, 832,000 likes and around 10,000 comments.

“The dog: ‘give me here, I’m hungry’”, commented an internet user jokingly.

“At least I could tell he liked the cake,” said another.

“’It’s my birthday so I’m going to get the cake here, ok Marcia?’”, added a third.

Ferrero is eating the cake. (Photo: Tik Tok / @valentinac362)

Now a curiosity: anyone who sees the size of a Dobermann dog does not imagine that he is part of the pinscher group, incredible, right?

The breed originated in Germany, in addition the Dobermann is an excellent guard dog, and works with the police in several countries. Therefore, on September 11, 2001, several dogs of the breed helped in the rescue of victims of the tragedy of the Twin Towers, in the United States.

The dog is looking at the photo. (Photo: Tik Tok / @valentinac362)

