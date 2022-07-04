Nubank announces new silver card; see who can ask

O Nubank announced another novelty this Tuesday, 28th. It is the new credit card and debit offered in silver color. The tool draws attention for not carrying the very characteristic shade of purple present in other digital banking services – it is found only on the back.

The novelty, intended exclusively for customers with accounts linked to a CNPJ, aims to facilitate the financial management of corporate purchases. The service is recommended for those who are small entrepreneurs, self-employed or act as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI).

Nubank silver card news

O Nubank card for PJ customers allows the user to add the company name on the front, and can even place special characters.

Another novelty is that the front of the card comes in silver, while the back brings the purple that refers to the company’s brand. This change was proposed as a way to facilitate the differentiation between the personal card (purple) and the corporate card.

Check out how the model recently announced by fintech:

As with the purple card, the Nubank CNPJ card also has free issuance, zero annual fee and access to Mastercard Surpreenda benefits, which allow the accumulation of points that can be converted into exclusive advantages with each use.

Who can apply for the new Nubank card?

According to the bank, the new PJ cards will begin to be issued to those who request the service from now on. That is, you can request the tool:

The PJ customer whose purple card is about to expire;

The customer with a PJ account who has never requested a card;

The customer with a PJ account whose card was stolen, stolen or lost and needs a new copy.

The bank also emphasizes that it is important to have the Nubank application installed in the latest version to have access to the novelty.