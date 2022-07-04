Nubank black card with income? Learn more

For every purchase, customers receive 1% of the total spent on the transaction

Launched some time ago, the Nubank black card is a credit card with all the benefits that the Mastercard brand has to offer. The list of advantages of this tool is extensive, however, one of the features caught the attention of users and is related to the investment area.

This is the possibility of earning up to 200% of the CDI on purchases made with the Nubank black card. It works like this: for each transaction with Ultravioleta, the customer receives 1% of the total transaction amount. The returned balance will be credited to the account with no due date. Learn more about this financial product in this Sunday’s article in Notícias Concursos.

Understand more about the Nubank black card and its income

As money is generated, customers are free to use it as they wish. For example, there is the possibility of exchanging these numbers for Smile Miles, or investing in an investment fund if you wish. Nubank intends to soon introduce an option to transfer balances to current accounts in the digital bank.

Anyone who uses the Nubank Ultravioleta card and has already started earning 1% cashback on transactions can easily track receipts through the fintech app. The process is practical and should be done as follows:

First, from your app’s home screen, go to “My UV”. It’s in the Credit Cards section;

Then, go to the option “Grow at 200% of CDI”;

When accessing it, you will see the cashback history of each month, as well as details of receipts, redemptions and growth by time;

With this tool, it is also possible to check the total cashback growth accumulated since the first purchase of Ultravioleta.

Fintech, a pioneer in the digital account issue, has always served a more popular segment of citizens. If you are not eligible to have a Nubank black cardknow that purple has a traditional option for customers who do not have such intense use of the financial product.