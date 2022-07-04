Nubank offers loan with first payment for 90 days: here’s how to apply

The loan offered by Nubank can be a good opportunity for customers who want to invest in something. Know more!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

After a tense period, Bitcoin finally starts to rise

Through the Nubank application, roxinho customers can take out a personal loan with a term of up to 90 days for payment of the first installment. This type of credit is full of special conditions and may interest many users, who want to invest in their academic or professional career, for example.

So, if you are a Nubank customer or are just looking for a personal loan with remarkable conditions, check below for more information about taking out the credit offered by fintech and see how to apply for it!

In addition to the user being able to pay the first installment within 90 days, Nubank allows the customer to pay the debt in installments and settle the debt within 24 months. In the digital bank application, the person can choose the best payment date and number of installments.

Choosing to take out a loan involves payment, interest, insurance, taxes, IOF and other expenses that must be described in the contract. It is worth remembering that, in the case of Nubank, the loan application is 100% online.

Generally, the Nubank loan is offered to users who already have a digital bank account. To find out if there is a pre-approved limit, just go to the app. If you have a balance to hire, just follow the following steps:

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

Step by step to apply for a loan from Nubank

Open the Nubank app, available for Android and iOS;

Click on the “Loan” tab;

Select the option “Simulate Loan”;

Inform the reason for making the loan;

Set the mode;

Enter the desired value;

Choose the number of installments;

Establish the best payment date (with a grace period of up to 90 days);

See the conditions offered;

End the operation.

It should be noted that the customer must pay the loan installments by depositing the amount in the account until the due date. In case of delay, a fixed fine of 2% is charged, in addition to interest.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Lais Monteiro / Shutterstock.com