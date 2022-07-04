Offer of domestic flights exceeds pre-pandemic period for the 1st time, says Anac | Tourism and Travel

The offer for domestic flights surpassed the pre-pandemic period for the 1st time, said the Demand Report of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), published last Friday (1).

Flight availability, measured by available seat kilometers (ASK), increased by 6% compared to May 2019, the first time in this market that one of the items in the report showed growth in relation to the period prior to the pandemic.

Passenger demand, measured by paid passenger kilometers transported (RPK) in May this year, was 2.5% lower compared to the result obtained in the fifth month of 2019.

In comparison with the same period last year, the two indicators, ASK and RPK, registered highs of 87.6% and 71.5%, respectively.

Also according to the report, the number of paid passengers transported in the domestic market, which was 6.4 million in May, is now 10% lower compared to the total computed three years ago. Compared to last year’s data, however, the growth was 75.8%.

Cargo and paid mail transport, in May, was very close to the result seen in the same period in 2019 – the reduction was 6.1%, with just over 36 thousand tons shipped within the country this year.

In relation to the numbers recorded last year, cargo transport grew approximately 16%.

Among the three main airlines in the country, Latam had the largest market share in the month, in terms of RPK, with 33.7%, followed by Azul, 33.3%, and Gol, 32.6%.

The occupancy of aircraft seats had a retraction of 8% compared to 2019 and 8.6% compared to the numbers recorded in 2021.

Among the indicators measured in the international market, the transport of paid mail and cargo continues to break a record in tons transported.

In May of this year, more than 88 thousand tons were shipped on international routes. This is the highest result for the month in 22 years – since the beginning of the historical series.

In comparison with the same period of 2019 and 2021, the indicator increased by 24.7% and 1.8%, respectively.