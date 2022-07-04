‘Oh my drinkers’: Mineiro jokes after the announcement of Pavn in the Atlantic
“Oh my drinkers”: that’s how the Mineiro joked after the announcement of the signing of striker Cristian Pavn by Atlético, this Sunday afternoon (3). The joke was published on the official profile of Gigante da Pampulha on twitter.
The new Atlético player, therefore, can only play for the Minas Gerais club in two competitions a year: Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil. To play in the knockout tournament, Pavn is rooting for Galo to advance against Flamengo in the round of 16 on July 13, as he can only be registered and regularized to enter the field on the 18th.
Out of Boca’s list of entries for the 2022 Libertadores, Pavn still needs to serve the six suspension games in the continental tournament. The athlete’s staff tries to appeal the penalty imposed by Conmebol, but the chances of success are low.
