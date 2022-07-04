On ‘Domingão’, Luciano Huck talks too much and confirms Murilo Benício’s novel: “Will date in London”

On the Domingão stage, Luciano Huck talks too much and confirms Murilo Benício’s novel; check out

This Sunday (3), Luciano Huck ended up talking too much and handed over the novel of Murilo Benício. The presenter confirmed the dating of the actor from wetland with the journalist Cecilia Malan – Globo correspondent in Europe.

Part of the artistic jury of the final of Famous dance, beside Paola OliveiraBenício ended up being exposed by the communicator. “I will reinforce that his being here today is a declaration of love, of friendship that I am receiving today”said Huck.

“Because he’s a hermit. He goes out just to record and goes on a date there in London when he can. But I said: Murilo, with this success of Pantanal, come here to pet his friend, live”released the presenter.

discreet, Benicio and Cecilia never officially assumed the relationship. It is worth remembering that London is precisely the journalist’s base on the European continent, also sharing special coverage in Paris.

EVOLVED!

One of the finalists of Famous dancethe singer vitão performed his first dance and won several accolades for his evolution this Sunday (3).

in the frame of Sunday with Huck, the artist shone on stage dancing waltz. After his performance, the judges highlighted his resourcefulness and handed out high marks.

Recalling the trajectory that started with a crash and weeks with low scores, vitão reflected.