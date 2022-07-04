Origin of Gru debuts at the top of the US box office

Main premiere of the week, the animation Minions 2: Origin of Gru debuted at the top of the US box office. the film overcame Top Gun: Maverick and raised US$ 108 million between Friday (1) and Sunday (3), in the United States.

The great success of Tom Cruisewhat recently passed the $1 billion marktook second place, grossing about $25 million.

Elvis ranked third with $19 million, followed by Jurassic World: Dominionwith US$ 15.6 million. the black phone closed the top 5 with $12 million.

Check out the main box office below:

Box office

July 01 to 03

1

1

Minions 2: Origin of Gru

Box office

July 01 to 03

$108.5

two

two

Top Gun: Maverick

Box office

July 01 to 03

$25.5

Box office

Total

$ 1100.0

3

3

Elvis

Box office

July 01 to 03

$19.0

4

4

Jurassic World: Dominion

Box office

July 01 to 03

$15.6

5

5

the black phone

Box office

July 01 to 03

$ 12.3

6

6

lightyear

Box office

July 01 to 03

$6.5

7

7

Mr. Malcolm’s List

Box office

July 01 to 03

$0,851

8

8

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Box office

July 01 to 03

$0,551

9

9

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Box office

July 01 to 03

$0.39

10

10

Jugjugg Jeeyo

Box office

July 01 to 03

$0,318

*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo

