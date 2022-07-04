Origin of Gru debuts at the top of the US box office

Main premiere of the week, the animation Minions 2: Origin of Gru debuted at the top of the US box office. the film overcame Top Gun: Maverick and raised US$ 108 million between Friday (1) and Sunday (3), in the United States.
The great success of Tom Cruisewhat recently passed the $1 billion marktook second place, grossing about $25 million.
Elvis ranked third with $19 million, followed by Jurassic World: Dominionwith US$ 15.6 million. the black phone closed the top 5 with $12 million.
Check out the main box office below:
Box office
July 01 to 03
1
1
Minions 2: Origin of Gru
Box office
July 01 to 03
$108.5
two
two
Top Gun: Maverick
Box office
July 01 to 03
$25.5
Box office
Total
$ 1100.0
3
3
Elvis
Box office
July 01 to 03
$19.0
4
4
Jurassic World: Dominion
Box office
July 01 to 03
$15.6
5
5
the black phone
Box office
July 01 to 03
$ 12.3
6
6
lightyear
Box office
July 01 to 03
$6.5
7
7
Mr. Malcolm’s List
Box office
July 01 to 03
$0,851
8
8
Everything Everywhere at the Same Time
Box office
July 01 to 03
$0,551
9
9
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Box office
July 01 to 03
$0.39
10
10
Jugjugg Jeeyo
Box office
July 01 to 03
$0,318
*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo