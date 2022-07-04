Origin of Gru debuts at the top of the US box office

Main premiere of the week, the animation Minions 2: Origin of Gru debuted at the top of the US box office. the film overcame Top Gun: Maverick and raised US$ 108 million between Friday (1) and Sunday (3), in the United States.

The great success of Tom Cruisewhat recently passed the $1 billion marktook second place, grossing about $25 million.

Elvis ranked third with $19 million, followed by Jurassic World: Dominionwith US$ 15.6 million. the black phone closed the top 5 with $12 million.

Check out the main box office below: