Orochi has a car valued at R$ 700 thousand broken by a woman in the parking lot: watch

After being arrested last week for drug possession in his BMW X6, in Niterói, Orochi had his luxury car, valued at R$700,000, broken and crumpled by a woman in a parking lot. The scene was filmed by a couple and is going viral.

The woman, a blonde, first appears on top of the car’s hood trying to rip the wipers off the windshield. Afterwards, she climbs onto the roof of the car and starts jumping. When descending to the back through the glass, she loses her balance, falls, gets up and blows a kiss to the guy who was filming everything, and warned her that she could get hurt.

When watching the video, Orochi posted the scene in his stories on Instagram: “You can’t even leave your car parked, when the enemy sends you to destroy our conquests… I’ve already seen several fdp saying that I didn’t pay for the program. crazy. This crazy woman came following us after a show. The more I pray, the more hauntings appear. Anyone who knows this person’s name, let me know because I’m going to sue this patient”, wrote the rapper: “You wanted fame, now you’ll have it you crazy. And there will still be a lawsuit and pay for the repair”.