Pabllo Vittar rebels with YouTube after Zé Felipe releases Bandido

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Pabllo Vittar rebels with YouTube after Zé Felipe releases Bandido 0 Views

The release on YouTube of the video Bandido, by Zé Felipe, angered Pabllo Vittar. In an outburst on social media, the singer said that the platform treated her clip differently with Pocah. Bandida’s video had to have its name censored to avoid restrictions.

“Remember when I released Bandida and YouTube restricted me by making me put an asterisk at the end of Bandida? So, Zé Felipe just released a song called Bandido, a cool song, but YouTube didn’t restrict him. It is written there, Bandido, with all the letters”, criticized Pabllo.

Pabllo Vittar, pop music drag singer- Metropolis*****Photo-singer-pabllo vittar (17)

Pablo VittarDisclosure

Pabllo Vittar, pop music drag singer- Metropolis*****Photo-singer-pabllo vittar (16)

Pablo Vittarreproduction

Pabllo Vittar, pop music drag singer- Metropolis*****Photo-singer-pabllo vittar (13)

Pablo Vittar@pabllovittar/Playback/Instagram

Pabllo Vittar, pop music drag singer- Metropolis****Photo-singer-pabllo vittar (9)

Pablo VittarReproduction / Instagram

Zé Felipe poses for a photoZé-Felipe

Zé FelipeReproduction / Instagram

Zé Felipe became the most listened to solo artist on SpotifyZé-Felipe

Zé FelipeReproduction / Instagram

Virginia and Ze Felipe. She has fair skin and blonde hair. He has light skin and dark hair and beard - Metropolis*****Photo-virginia-and-ze-felipe (13)

Zé Felipe and Virgínia FonsecaReproduction / Instagram

Virginia and Ze Felipe. She has fair skin and blonde hair. He has light skin and dark hair and beard - Metropolis****Picture-virginia-and-ze-felipe (2)

Zé Felipe and Virgínia Fonseca with their daughter Maria AlicePlayback / Instagram

0

“I just get really sad when I see this discrepancy. Since YouTube’s guidelines are the same for everyone, why is it always like this for me? Sometimes it seems like people are getting on our feet, but that just gives us more strength to do our jobs, but that saddens me a lot”, continued the singer.

Released on November 27, 2020, Bandida had the title changed so that, according to Pabllo, it would not violate YouTube guidelines and would not be restricted.

Pabllo and Pocah embraced the fan-created “Free Bandida” campaign to pressure YouTube.

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Wife of Andreas Kisser, from Sepultura, Patrícia Perissinotto Kisser dies at 52 | Sao Paulo

Patrícia Perissinotto Kisser, wife of guitarist Andreas Kisser, from Sepultura, died this Sunday (3rd) in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved