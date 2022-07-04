Pabllo Vittar rebels with YouTube after Zé Felipe releases Bandido

The release on YouTube of the video Bandido, by Zé Felipe, angered Pabllo Vittar. In an outburst on social media, the singer said that the platform treated her clip differently with Pocah. Bandida’s video had to have its name censored to avoid restrictions.

“Remember when I released Bandida and YouTube restricted me by making me put an asterisk at the end of Bandida? So, Zé Felipe just released a song called Bandido, a cool song, but YouTube didn’t restrict him. It is written there, Bandido, with all the letters”, criticized Pabllo.

“I just get really sad when I see this discrepancy. Since YouTube’s guidelines are the same for everyone, why is it always like this for me? Sometimes it seems like people are getting on our feet, but that just gives us more strength to do our jobs, but that saddens me a lot”, continued the singer.

Released on November 27, 2020, Bandida had the title changed so that, according to Pabllo, it would not violate YouTube guidelines and would not be restricted.

Pabllo and Pocah embraced the fan-created “Free Bandida” campaign to pressure YouTube.

SAY IT! Pabllo Vittar questions YouTube for not censoring “Bandido” by Zé Felipe; And apply censorship to “Bandida”, a song in partnership with Pocah. pic.twitter.com/mUDTYpQJxO — MPV Pabllo Vittar (@MPVpabllovittar) July 2, 2022

