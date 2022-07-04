Pantanal star amputates legs and death is confirmed: He gave up on living

According to friends, Maurício do Valle gave up on living

In a few months, “Pantanal”, by Rede Globo, became one of the most beloved soap operas in Brazil. But the first version of the plot, shown in 1990, by the defunct TV Manche, was also a great success.

In short, the story written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa was one of the biggest phenomena and won over the public with renowned actors.

However, of the actors and actresses who acted in the first version of “Pantanal”, 20 of them have already died.

One of the artists was Maurício do Vallewho acted as a caretaker on one of José Leôncio’s farms, a character in Claudio Marzo.

At the time, the actor of “Pantanal” was 62 years old when he died and had the sympathy of Benedito Ruy Barbosa.

However, it was not just the plot that Maurício do Valle drew attention on the small screen.

This is because the actor of “Pantanal” worked in the author’s serials, such as “Meu Pedacinho de Chão”, shown in 1990, and “Cabloca”, from 1979.

MAURÍCIO DO VALLE DEALING WITH DIABETES

Maurício do Valle was dealing with a cruel disease: diabetes. As a result, he had to amputate both legs.

After the sad episode with his health, the “Pantanal” actor was unable to act and went into depression.

According to the website Terra, relatives and friends of Maurício do Valle said that the actor “given up on living” due to health problem and leg amputation.

In 1994, the actor of “Pantanal” passed away, but he left a huge legacy. It was 40 years dedicated to teledramaturgy and cinema.

On the small screens, it was common to see Maurício do Valle playing villains, tough and strong characters.

In cinema, he acted in successful films in Brazil such as Deus e o Diabo na Terra do Sol and Gabriela, Cravo e Canela.

OTHER DEATHS

In addition to Mauritius, Cláudio Marzo gave life to Zé Leôncio and the Velho do Rio in the first version of “Pantanal” passed away in 2015 and Rômulo ArantesLevi, died in the 2000s.