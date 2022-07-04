Pantanal: Zuleica will arrive at Tenório’s farm and suffer at the hands of Maria Bruaca: “Very high price”

The woman will decide to move in with her “rival” for the sake of the children, even if she is unhappy

In wetland, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) did not like the arrival of Marcelo (Lucas Leto) at the family home. However, the problem with Tenório’s wife (Murilo Benício) will get even worse when the rest of the farmer’s other family arrives at their farm. Among them will be Zuleica (Aline Borges), the crook’s second wife in novel.

In an interview for the portal Em OFF, Aline Borges said that it will not be easy for her character to move to Tenório’s farm. According to the actress, this whole change will make the nurse give up her own happiness for the sake of her children’s joy.

Aline added that the family’s departure will be a sudden change in Zuleica’s life. “It’s a very big change in the life of this woman, who, until arriving in the Pantanal, had her job, her autonomy, everything she conquered the hard way. She loses her identity a little, because she puts the happiness of her children and family before everything. But all this will come at a very high price”, he said.

The actress also stressed that Zuleica will not become a “lady” by coming face to face with Maria Bruaca. “Nobody is just one thing. I don’t know how the public will face it, but Zuleica is human, she will make a lot of mistakes, but trying to get it right. What I think is beautiful to emphasize is the empathy she shows for Maria. by Mary Bru”, he concluded.