Pará reduces electricity and communication rates

In compliance with Federal Complementary Law 194/22, recently approved by the Chamber of Deputies, and which establishes a ceiling for charging the tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel, Pará will continue with the movement to reduce the rates of the tax in the state. But in addition to gasoline and alcohol, other points will be reduced.

The rate charged on electricity, which was 25%, will be reduced to 17%, while the rate on communication will decrease from 30% to 17%.

In fuels, the rate charged will be reduced from 28% to 17% in the case of gasoline, and from 25% to 17% in the case of alcohol. “We are collaborating so that Pará goes through this historic crisis”, said Governor Helder Barbalho during the announcement of the measure on social media.

UNDERSTAND

On June 14, the Federal Chamber approved the project that limits the ICMS rate on fuels, energy, natural gas, communications and public transport. The project had been approved by the Senate on the 13th, and had to return to the House after changes in the text, to be finally approved.

The proposal in the National Congress has a short-term effect, and economic experts believe that this reduction will reduce the collection of States and may complicate the public accounts of the Union, States and Municipalities, in addition to worsening the exchange rate and inflation.