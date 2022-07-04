Patricia Perissinotto treated colon cancer; what are the symptoms? – 07/03/2022

Patricia Perissinotto, wife of Andreas Kisser of Sepultura, died today, aged 52. The producer and businesswoman treated colon cancer. When announcing the news, he recalled his story with his partner, with whom he started the relationship in 1990, praising Patrícia as “mother, daughter, friend and company” and her strength after the diagnosis of the tumor.

“This was the last post of the love of my life, Pat Kisser, on Valentine’s Day and going through the worst moment of our lives. I just have to thank you for the privilege of having Patricia in my life. My girlfriend, my wife and my best friend!”, said Andreas, sharing a photo of a necklace of the woman, with a pendant with photos of the two in their youth.

“My north, my inspiration and the best experience of life. How I learned from you, how I improved with you, how I grew up. Since 1990, when we had our first kiss in the middle of a street in Mogi das Cruzes where you used to Faculty of Medicine, we never parted again,” he wrote.

Third most common type of cancer in Brazil

The type of tumor that Patricia treated is part of bowel cancer, which includes tumors that start in the part of the large intestine (called colon), in the rectum (end of the intestine, immediately before the anus) and anus, according to the Inca (National Cancer Institute). Therefore, it is also known as colon (businesswoman) and rectal or colorectal cancer.

According to the institute, it is the third most common type in Brazil. The data estimate the emergence of more than 40 thousand new cases per year in the country. The disease affects men and women indistinctly.

The tumor arises in the large intestine and rectum, and in 90% of cases it originates from an adenomatous polyp that, over the years, undergoes progressive changes in its cells. Therefore, the main way to prevent colorectal cancer is screening through diagnostic tests (such as colonoscopy), aiming at the detection and removal of polyps before they degenerate into cancer.

What are the symptoms?

In most cases, this colorectal cancer is asymptomatic at first. As it progresses, manifestations such as:

Presence of blood or mucus in the stool

Dark or ribbon-shaped stools

Anemia

abdominal cramps

Pain or bleeding when defecating

Change in bowel habits (the person begins to have diarrhea or constipation that does not go away and has no apparent cause)

Feeling that the bowel has not emptied after having a bowel movement

feeling of packing

unexplained weight loss

Constant tiredness and fatigue

Remember that all these symptoms can also be related to other conditions. That’s why it’s best to see a doctor.

Prevention

Some healthy habits serve as preventive measures, among them: avoid smoking and the use of alcoholic beverages, practice physical activity regularly; have a diet rich in fiber and free of ultra-processed foods and sugars, and with reduced intake of red meat.

Colorectal cancer is curable and the chances are entirely related to the stage at which the tumor is diagnosed, and the probability can range from 10% to 95%. According to the Cancer Radar, 75% of cases diagnosed in 2021 were in more advanced stages of the disease. After treatment, monitoring is essential for possible recurrences early.

* With information from reports published on 10/02/2018 and 03/26/2022.