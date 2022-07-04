Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares assume command of the “Encontro” after Fátima Bernardes leaves; duo talk about expectations of the premiere

In an edition marked by emotion, with her eyes shining and her heart warmed by so much affection, Fátima Bernardes said goodbye to her ‘Meeting’ with the morning audience of TV Globo. On Friday (01), the presenter, who has been in front of the morning for the last 10 years, passed the baton to her successor Patrícia Poeta, who will command the attraction directly from São Paulo, as of Monday (04), alongside Manoel Soares. In addition to the change of city, the program starts to be shown earlier, right after ‘Bom Dia Brasil’, echoing the main news of the day with articles, chats and guests, in addition to musical attractions.

At the opening of the program, Fátima was moved to tears when she was welcomed by the production team on stage. The special edition featured tributes, recalled the presenter’s remarkable moments over these 10 years and had Tony Ramos, Alexandra Richter and Ferrugem as guests. At the end, Fátima made a point of reading some words she prepared for the farewell.

The new phase of the program is accompanied by news. At the new address, the program will have an increase in image and photography quality, with more advanced technology cameras compared to those currently used.. In addition, the transmission from the capital of São Paulo will allow greater interaction between the presenters and the duo Michelle Loreto and Valéria Almeida, who will present the ‘Well-being’ straight from the attraction’s stage. The audience will be more numerous, with about 80 people, the largest number since the beginning of the pandemic, and the ‘Oi da Audiia’ frame will also be reformulated: the program will show a video about the guest’s trajectory, to value people’s history. who will follow the attraction live. Another novelty is the ‘word cloud’, which will appear with a new face. With three-dimensional technology, the most talked about topics of the day will appear on the screen with a sense of depth.as if they were “floating”.

Idea is not lacking

Patricia Poeta was asked how she defines the program, and she gave a straight answer: “I really like this mixture of journalism and entertainment. To inform and provide lightness to the viewer, at the same time. And I think that ‘Encontro’ has this mixture. The mission of being useful and entertaining. It’s a good combination”, reported the presenter. , who also advanced what the public can expect from the attraction from now on under her command as the titular – she has already presented other Globo programs, as a substitute, including “Encontro” itself.

“I think they are very different situations. When you replace someone on the show, you try to be as faithful as possible to that function and to the DNA of that show that already exists.. When you take over for good, you have greater freedom to be more you in essence and the program automatically gains more of your face. Which is normal because you are there all day creating, planning the next attractions. It’s a natural thing. I think that’s what the public can expect,” he explained.

Regarding new ideas for the attraction, Patricia said: “Wow, there are so many… I have several ideas, but we’re putting them into practice little by little. What I can say is that there’s no shortage of ideas. I love creating and I love getting involved with the backstage too. I’ve done this throughout my career and I intend to continue making”. Finally, she spoke about the expectation with the premiere in the new time. “I thought the new schedule was great. The ‘Encontro’ starts from the news and is delivered to Ana’s program who has a super expertise in cooking. Everything to do with lunch time. The idea is good. And the ‘Encontro’ will be that stuffed with a good mix of factual and entertainment. One foot there and the other here. All together and mixed, just the way we like it. Now, premieres always give that butterflies in the belly, right?! I can’t deny it”.

Connection point between the world and people’s homes

Manoel Soares, who takes over the “Meeting” with Patrícia Poeta, also spoke about his expectations for the premiere and his professional trajectory.. “It’s a very affectionate relationship, because it was the program through which I joined TV Globo – I was already from RBS TV (a Globo affiliate in Rio Grande do Sul). I sit on that couch and put the mic to my face, it feels like family.”

Asked how he defines the “Encounter”, the presenter said: “I define ‘Encontro’ as a point of connection between the world and people’s homes, their daily lives. I am very happy to know that they believe in the program as a source of serious, solid information and that, for us, is the pride. It is a joy to be part of this program, done in a courageous and responsible way”, he stressed, who spoke about the migration to Globo made in 2016.

“The challenge of living this migration from RBS to Globo was a personal challenge, which was not just mine, but that of my whole family. I believe a lot in the family project, and when that came, I sat down with my wife, my children and my mother, and we also understand the purpose of the product. The ‘Meeting’ I want is not very different from the mission we have today. I want a ‘Meeting’ where people look at the screen and feel taken care of, from the from the point of view of information, the provision of services and also emotionally”, he said.