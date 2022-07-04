Pavn in action on the Atlantic! See how the Argentine’s 1st training session went

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Forward Cristian Pavn in action with the Atlético shirt

Striker Cristian Pavn went to the field this Sunday (3), in Cidade do Galo, for his first training session as an Atlético player. The 26-year-old Argentine has been announced as a new addition to the club until the end of 2025.

See images from the training in the gallery below:



In the early afternoon, the former Boca Juniors player was finally confirmed as an Atlético player. The agreement between the parties had already been sealed since the beginning of the year, but it was only made official after the end of Pavn’s contract with the former club, on June 30th.

Atltico’s other three reinforcements for the second half – defender Jemerson and forwards Pedrinho and Alan Kardec – also trained on the field this Sunday. They can debut from July 18, when the international transfer window opens.

Alongside the quartet were the players who did not play or played for a maximum of 45 minutes in the 2-1 victory over Juventude, this Saturday (2), at Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul, for the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship. Those who played in Rio Grande do Sul from the beginning did a regenerative work.

Atltico is getting ready to face Emelec this Tuesday, in the return leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The ball rolls at 19:15, in Mineiro. Whoever wins advances, as the first game, in Ecuador, ended in a 1-1 draw.