Pedro Bial poses with his 2 and 4-year-old daughters and shows their faces

Pedro Bial and Maria Prata surprise by posing with their daughters in a rare appearance together

the journalist Pedro Bial surprised when he appeared in a very rare appearance with his wife, also a journalist Maria Prata. The two have been married since 2015. They are proud dads of two little girls. The eldest daughter of the couple is called Laura is four years old and the youngest Dora is two years old.

Both the famous presenter and his wife are very discreet about their personal lives. In their profiles on a social network, Bial and Maria use it to publicize their professional work. With this, the couple’s public appearances and even virtual ones are very rare. The journalist still makes some exceptions to share remarkable moments with her daughters, but always avoiding showing their faces.

This time, Pedro Bialhis wife and daughters were photographed by paparazzi on a family outing! The girls posed holding the famous mom’s legs, while Bial and his wife smiled. They were present at the guest screening of the premiere of the movie “Pluft the Phantom“.

The feature is an adaptation of the work of Maria Clara Machado and directed by Rosane Svartman. The cast of the story also includes actress Fabiula Nascimento and Juliano Cazarré. Maria Prata indicated the trip for children as an option of activity on vacation. “Do you have a child at home? Run to the cinema. Do you have an adult at home? Run too?”, advised the journalist.

In addition to the little girls, the journalist has 5 more children. The eldest is called Ana, 34 years old, and is the result of Bial’s marriage to journalist Renée Castelo Branco. Bial still has two more children by heart from this relationship: João and Marina. Theo, who is 23 years old, is the result of his marriage to actress Giulia Gam. The youngest boy, José Pedro, is 18 years old. The young man is the son of Pedro Bial with the filmmaker Isabel Diegues.

