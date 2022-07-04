Petrobras (PETR4) will pay BRL 600 million to the ANP; stock of “new” Localiza (RENT3) starts trading, MRV (MRVE3) sells assets and more

The corporate news on Monday (4) highlights Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) which signed an agreement with the ANP related to the collection of royalties on the SIX unit, in the amount of R$ 601 million.

MRV (MRVE3) concluded the sale of projects in São Paulo and Bahia.

Qualicorp (QUAL3), in turn, completed the purchase of 6,700 lives from Care Brasil.

Check out more highlights:

Petrobras signed an agreement with the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) related to the collection of royalties on the operation of the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX), located in São Mateus do Sul, Paraná state, as well as the concession contract to regulate shale gas exploration and mining at SIX.

The agreement involves the payment of R$ 601 million by the company.

The agreement is subject to court approval and, once approved, will terminate all legal and administrative proceedings related to the collection of royalties and administrative fines arising from the oil shale mining carried out at SIX.

Localiza (RENT3) and Unidas (LCAM3)

Localiza (RENT3) announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of rival Unidas (LCAM3) and that as of this Monday, business will begin at B3 with the shares issued by Localiza to Unidas shareholders.

The issue exchange ratio is 0.43884446 Localiza common share for each Unidas common share.

Localiza stated that the holders of Unidas shares at the close of last Friday’s trading session will also be entitled to receive dividends declared by Unidas on November 12, 2020, in the total amount of BRL 425 million.

With the conclusion of the deal, the voting agreement between the founding shareholders of the two companies took effect. The agreement binds 22.69% of the capital of Localiza, of which 16.21% are held by the block made up of the four founding shareholders of Localiza, and 6.48% are held by the block formed by the founding shareholders of Unidas.

Also noteworthy, Unidas approved the cancellation of the Level I ADRs Program, traded on the US over-the-counter market. The Deposit Agreement, entered into with JP Morgan Chase Bank, which is the depositary, ended on Friday. Thus, the bank will no longer be able to perform any act in relation to the ADR Program, except to receive or keep (or sell) proceeds from the deposited shares and transfer the redeemed deposited shares.

The cancellation of the Program results from the closing of the business combination between the company and Localiza.

MRV (MRVE3) informed that the sale of the Florence Garden and Solar dos Campos developments located in Campinas/SP and Lauro de Freitas/BA, respectively, for the General Sales Value (PSV) of R$ 141.5 million and profit gross of R$31.4 million.

Qualicorp (QUAL3)

Qualicorp (QUAL3) completed the purchase of a portfolio of 6,700 lives from Care Brasil in the collective membership segment.

Enauta reported that the scheduled stop at the Atlanta Field began this Friday (1), with an estimated return in August.

GPA’s board of directors approved the sale of three Extra stores located in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The company also announced in a statement the resignation of its director of operations, Luiz Henrique Rodrigues Costa.

The stores to be sold are in the cities of Guarulhos (SP), São Paulo and Volta Redonda (RJ), according to minutes of the board meeting.

Costa’s resignation was informed in a statement to the market, in which GPA stated that the executive’s replacement will be elected “in due course” by the board of directors. Costa has been with GPA since 2014.

GPA also reported that the board of directors had decided “to acquire the shareholding of Delivery Center in Cheftime”, but did not provide further details.

Ânima Holding (ANIM3) reported that Dynamo Administração de Recursos reached the amount of 40,351,422 shares of the company, equivalent to 9.99% of the total.

Petz (PETZ3) reported that it has completed the acquisition of Petix. The Company’s Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26 approved, among other matters, the merger of shares issued by Petix by the company.

Livetech (LVTC3)

Livetech (LVTC3) has approved a buyback program for up to 1,978,492 common shares, currently representing 10% of the total outstanding shares.

The main objectives of the share buyback program: seek to promote and generate value for shareholders through an efficient capital structure; and be an alternative to the distribution of cash generation, in addition to the earnings that may be paid as dividends and interest on equity.

