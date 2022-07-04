New: PicPay allows the purchase of international currencies in the app. Check out more about the new functionality and how to make use of the service!

PicPay announced a new feature for its customers this week. It is about releasing the purchase of international currencies within the application. In addition to the purchase, it will also be possible to make international transfers through the PicPay app. The news was first announced by the Seu Dinheiro portal.

The new feature will be released gradually for those who have registered in the application. So, to know more about this option, check out below.

PicPay releases purchase of international currencies

In this way, according to PicPay, users will be able to access the service in the Wallet tab, using the “exchange” option. Users will thus be able to solve a good part of their financial life with PicPay, now with the option of international transactions.

So, for those who already have the new option available, it is possible to purchase paper money from more than 20 countries. Payment is made with the balance in wallet and card, in cash or in installments. In addition, delivery is also facilitated: it can be made via delivery or by ATM withdrawal for Euros and US Dollars.

Finally, the process of sending money abroad also takes place within the app. However, it starts in the app, and then directs the user to the Câmbio Online platform. This is a partnership of PicPay and part of the Frente Corretora de Câmbio. With this, the tool allows filling in the desired value and selecting the country of destination.

Currently, according to PicPay, the cost incurred in the transfer is around 1.5% in paper money, and 1.4% in the remittance.

