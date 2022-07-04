Plane intercepted by FAB fighter jet carrying 500 kg of cocaine base paste

The aircraft, which entered the airspace through the border of Mato Grosso do Sul, made a forced landing in the interior of SP

Aircraft seized by federal police. (Photo: publicity/FAB)

A small aircraft intercepted by two FAB (Brazilian Air Force) fighter jets, in the early afternoon of this Sunday (3), in the division of Mato Grosso do Sul with São Paulo, in the region of Três Lagoas and Selvíria, was transporting half a ton of pulp cocaine base.

According to the FAB, two A-29 Super Tucano air defense aircraft were employed to monitor and intercept the plane. The air defense pilots followed the protocol of the Brazilian airspace policing measures, interrogating the pilot of the aircraft, but got no response.

The aircraft was then classified as suspicious. Subsequently, the FAB pilots ordered the change of route and the mandatory landing at a specific aerodrome. However, the pilot of the intercepted plane did not obey.

In total, 500 kilos of cocaine base paste were seized (Photo: publicity / FAB)

It was necessary for the air defense to command the warning shot. As there was no return, it was fired again. After the execution of the shot, the aircraft, which had no flight plan and entered Brazilian airspace through the border of Mato Grosso do Sul, made a forced landing in the state of São Paulo, between the cities of Jales and Pontalinda.

From then on, the Federal Police took over soil control measures. The two traffickers fled before the police arrived. About 500 kilos of cocaine base paste were found on the aircraft. According to the Aerospace Operations Command, the plane, without contacting the control, failed to comply with all the policing measures carried out, showing itself to be hostile. Watch the video below.