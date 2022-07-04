PM who killed sister in São Gonçalo has arrest in the act converted into preventive after custody hearing | Rio de Janeiro

The two sisters allegedly argued after getting into an app car. When they disembarked at a gas station in the Camarão neighborhood, in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, the argument got worse and the two entered, according to the records, in a physical confrontation, when Rhaillayne drew her gun and fired several shots at the sister.

The judge accepted the manifestation of the Public Ministry, by converting the arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive, rejecting the opinion of the Public Defender’s Office, which requested the granting of provisional release, with the application of precautionary measures different from prison.

“With regard to converting the arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive, this magistrate understands that the arrest is necessary and proportionate, a reverence date for the defensive understanding (…) Evident, therefore, the contours of gravity of the facts. In this light, everything indicates that the restoration of the custodian’s freedom generates an offense to public order, thus considering the feeling of security, promised constitutionally, as a guarantee of the other rights of citizens”, says the decision.

In the decision, the judge considered that there was no legal support for the defendant’s house arrest because Rhayllayne had said that she had a child under the age of 12.