PM who shot sister to death has arrest in the act converted into preventive | Rio de Janeiro



Private Rhailayne, on the left, and his sister, Rhayana, on the right – Reproduction/TV Globo

Published 03/07/2022 22:04 | Updated 03/07/2022 22:21

Rio – In a custody hearing held this Sunday (3), Judge Antonio Luiz da Fonsêca Lucchese converted the arrest in flagrante delicto into a preventive measure by the Military Police. Rhailayne de Oliveira de Mello. The military is accused of the death of her sister, Rayana Mello after leaving a party in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio.

The magistrate accepted the manifestation of the Public Ministry, for the conversion of the detention into preventive, rejecting the opinion of the Public Defender’s Office, which requested the granting of provisional release, with the application of precautionary measures different from the prison.

“With regard to the conversion of arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive, this magistrate understands that the arrest is necessary and proportionate, a reverence date for the defensive understanding (…) Evident, therefore, the contours of gravity of the facts. everything indicates that the restoration of the custodian’s freedom generates an offense to public order, thus considering the feeling of security, promised constitutionally, as a guarantee of the other rights of citizens”, read an excerpt from the decision.

On Saturday (2), Rhillayne was taken to the Military Police Prison Unit (UP-PMERJ), in the Fonseca neighborhood, in Niterói. During testimony, Rhillayne even shouted inside the room, showing regret: “I want my sister back”. Witnesses were also heard and the PM’s weapon was seized by the corporation’s Internal Affairs. The criminal is crowded at the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo).

Rhayna de Oliveira was buried early this Sunday afternoon (3), at Maruí Cemetery, in Barreto, in Niterói, Rio Metropolitan Region. Friends and family were there to say goodbye to the young woman, who leaves a young son.