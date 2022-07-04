Podcast property A Mulher da Casa Abandonada becomes a visiting point – 07/03/2022 – Daily life

An abandoned house, surrounded by luxury properties in one of the richest neighborhoods in São Paulo, became a visiting point after having its secret revealed. The movement was sparked by the podcast A Mulher da Casa Abandonada, from Sheet.

This Sunday (3), members of Instituto Luisa Mell entered the house to rescue two dogs that were left at the scene. They were accompanied by São Paulo state deputy delegate Bruno Lima (PP).

In a video published on social media, the parliamentarian says that the action was necessary since the animals were living in a “pitiful situation”.

“Talking to several neighbors, we learned that this is an old problem in the neighborhood. [a casa abandonada] it is a storehouse of disease. It is a zoonosis and health surveillance problem. There’s feces and urine on the windows, rats walking around the house. And the animals living in that environment, in a pitiful situation,” said the delegate.

A Mulher da Casa Abandonada is a series by journalist Chico Felitti and tells the story of Margarida Bonetti, a resident of an abandoned property in Higienópolis. Known in the neighborhood, the woman, who has been hiding in the house for years, escaped the FBI’s wanted list on criminal charges in the United States between the 1970s and the turn of the 2000s.

The podcast, which debuted on June 8, is on Spotify’s most listened and shared list and has taken people daily to walk the streets near Vilaboim square in search of the abandoned house.

“I never imagined this repercussion. I’m glad that the story has aroused people’s curiosity, but also worried that the documentary will escape dangerously into the real world”, says Felitti.

The journalist says that the podcast was careful not to disclose the address and images of the house and Margarida. On social media, however, many people have posted selfies in front of the property.

“I would ask people to be careful so that one crime does not result in other crimes. I am apprehensive about the possibility of violent attitudes against women. “, it says.

“We haven’t spoken since the podcast aired, but I know she’s heard the episodes,” he says.

Four episodes of the podcast are available on major audio platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Deezer. Every Wednesday at 7am, a new episode airs until July 20th.

The podcast is presented and written by Felitti, author of the book “Ricardo & Vânia”, which narrates the life story of a street artist known as Fofão da Augusta, and who was a finalist for the 2020 Jabuti Award. Felitti also created and presents “Além do Meme”, an audio documentary series exclusive to Spotify — elected the Podcast of the Year by the Splash UOL Award in 2020.

The series features actress and playwright Renata Carvalho, who interprets the interviews in English in Portuguese, and Magê Flores, who presents Café da Manhã, a daily podcast by Sheet, and also coordinates the production of A Mulher da Casa Abandonada. The sound editing of the podcast is by Luan Alencar, and the production is by Beatriz Trevisan and Otávio Bonfá.

The podcast is a report that was based on records of a case of notorious public interest, sought to hear all those involved and gave space to the versions of those who expressed themselves. The series is neither a police investigation nor a court case. THE Sheet condemns any kind of aggression and persecution against the people portrayed.