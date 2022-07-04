Police officer accused of killing sister is arrested by her own husband, also PM

(credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)


A woman who is a military police officer was arrested in the act by her husband, also a PM, accused of shooting her sister to death at a gas station in São Gonçalo, in the metropolitan region of Rio, at the end of the morning of this Saturday, 2.

The PM of the 7th Battalion (São Gonçalo) Rhailayne Oliveira de Mello, 23, was with her sister, Rayana de Mello, at a party in a bar in the Barro Vermelho neighborhood. Upon leaving, they boarded an app car and, for reasons not explained by the police, started an argument. Rayana stopped at a gas station on Rua Francisco Portela, in the Camarão neighborhood, a popular meeting point for young people during the early hours.

Rhillayne went home, took the gun, and went to meet her sister at the station. Upon finding her, he shot her several times. Rayana died instantly.

Rhillayne’s husband, whose name has not been released, was working and, as a military police officer, went to the post and gave the woman a voice of arrest. She was taken first to the 73rd DP, in the Neves neighborhood, and then to the Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo, Itaboraí and Maricá, responsible for investigating the case.

In a statement, the Military Police reported that Rhillayne’s weapon was seized and that the case will be investigated by the PM’s Internal Affairs Department. The report tried to contact representatives of the PM, but did not get a response until the publication of this article.

