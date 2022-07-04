Politicians comfort Caiado after son’s death; ‘out and f’, says Bolsonaro

The governor of Gois (in the foreground) received support from Bolsonaro (in the background) after the death of his son (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke out this Sunday (07/03) after the death of the son of the governor of Gois, Ronaldo Caiado (Unio Brasil). In a note of condolence released by the Special Secretariat for Social Communication of the Palacio do Planalto, the chief executive wished “strength and faith” to the family.

The Federal Government, through the Presidency of the Republic, offers its condolences to the Governor of Góis and his entire family on the death of his loved one, Ronaldo Caiado Filho. The President of the Republic begs God to welcome Caiado Filho into His arms and console the Governor and his entire family, giving them strength and faith to overcome this difficult moment in their lives!”, he wrote.

Ronaldo Ramos Caiado Filho, 40, died this Sunday morning (3) in Nova Crixs, in Gois. The cause of death has not yet been released. Ronaldo is the result of the governor’s union with Thelma Gomes, his ex-wife.

The governor was informed of the news during his participation in a mass celebrating the Feast of the Divine Eternal Father, in Trindade (GO), where he was accompanied by the first lady, Gracinha Caiado. Both left in a hurry, before the end of the celebration.

Politicians sympathize

Other officials and politicians also lamented the early departure of the governor’s son. Ciro Gomes (PDT) offered solidarity through social networks.

“My solidarity with my friend Governor Ronaldo Caiado for the loss of his beloved son. May God comfort his heart and that of his entire family in this moment of pain”.

Former So Paulo governor Joo Doria (PSDB) wrote that “there is no loss more devastating than a child leaving before their parents”.

Former Minister of Infrastructure and pre-candidate for the government of So Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas, also spoke. “I have just received with great sadness the news of the death of Ronaldo Caiado Filho, who leaves us too soon. My most sincere condolences to Ronaldo Caiado and to all his family and friends. May God support you in this difficult moment.”

Former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, pointed out that “the loss of a child is something that no father or me should experience”. “As a mother, my heart is in mourning for the loss of the son of my dear friend, Ronaldo Caiado, Governor of Góis. As a pastor, I pray that God can sustain the whole family in this moment of pain. I grieve,” she continued.

Former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation and pre-candidate for federal deputy for So Paulo, Marcos Pontes, also wished the whole family strength. “Losing a child is the greatest pain for a father. It is not natural to see his son leave. But God also wants the best by his side. Governor Ronaldo Caiado, family and friends, a lot of strength in this difficult time. A new mission awaits your son beloved. Out ef!”.