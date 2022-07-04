Poor sleep should be considered a risk factor for heart health

posted on 07/03/2022 06:00



Sleeping well is as important for the heart and brain as not smoking, exercising, controlling cholesterol and blood pressure, among others. A new guideline from the North American Heart Association (AHA) has included sleep patterns among risk factors for conditions such as heart attack and stroke. In an article published in the journal Circulation, the board of the collegiate, which influences medical societies around the world, considers that, after 12 years of evaluations and 2,400 scientific studies on the subject, the relationship between the quality of night rest and cardiovascular health is well established.

Twelve years ago, the AHA created a list of essential measures to prevent cardiovascular disease, which until then was called Life’s Simple 7 . With the update, the strategies go up to eight (see art). According to the association, over the past two decades, studies have determined that more than 80% of events that affect the heart and brain can be prevented by a healthy lifestyle. This includes getting enough sleep on a regular basis.

“Each person has their own time and sleep pattern, but sleeping less than seven hours a night, going to bed after midnight and waking up before 4 am or after 9 am is already considered pathological”, points out otolaryngologist José Netto, a specialist in sleep. “The new metric of sleep duration (from seven to nine hours) reflects the latest scientific findings: sleep affects overall health, and people who have healthier patterns manage health indicators such as weight, blood pressure or risk of diabetes. type 2 more effectively,” AHA ​​President Donald M. Lloyd-Jones said in a statement.

Cardiovascular diseases are the ones that kill the most in Brazil and in the world and are associated with a series of risk factors. With the exception of family history, the agents that influence heart and brain health are lifestyle-related and therefore modifiable. Therefore, doctors insist on the importance of sleep hygiene: measures such as going to bed and getting up at the same times, avoiding alcoholic beverages and heavy meals at night, turning off your cell phone and not watching TV in bed.

Even in the case of snoring and sleep apnea — when there is an interruption in breathing for more than 10 seconds — it is possible to reverse the symptoms with a few simple interventions. According to José Netto, apnea increases the risk of cardiovascular events by 12 times and can be avoided by fighting smoking and obesity, which are also risk factors for heart attack and stroke. In cases involving anatomical dysfunctions, surgeries or use of appliances, the correction can be made. “The important thing is not to ignore apnea or snoring. The impact on health is very large”, he highlights.





Exhaustively studied, the relationship between sleep quality and the risk of diseases – not just cardiovascular – has multiple explanations. The studies that found the association are observational, that is, they do not establish cause and effect. However, Antonio Carlos Chagas, cardiologist at Hcor, in São Paulo, explains that physiological processes triggered by the lack of adequate rest can compromise heart and brain health. “For example, people with apnea, especially obese and hypertensive people, have altered oxygen levels. Without sleep, you wake up tired and irritable, which can produce arrhythmias,” he says.

Chagas explains that the inclusion of sleep patterns in the AHA guidelines indicates that this factor alone increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. However, the cardiologist points out that an accumulation of vulnerabilities, such as smoking, being overweight, diabetes 2, high cholesterol or hypertension, is even more dangerous. “The set is very important. But, alone, the quality of sleep also provides an important clue for thinking about prevention”, says the doctor, noting that the North American publication has a particularly educational character.

For Luciano Drager, cardiologist at the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), the main merit of the AHA publication is to look at the patient as a whole, pointing out that different aspects of the routine, such as eating habits, physical activity and sleep pattern, influence the cardiovascular health. “When you control for the various risk factors, the greater the longevity,” he says. Drager, who presides over the Brazilian Sleep Association (ABS), says that the expansion of protective measures proposed by the American collegiate values ​​the importance of sleeping well.

In 2018, the doctor was the first author of an article published in the Arquivos Brasileiros de Cardiologia journal defending the importance of sleep quality in cardiovascular health. “Many people, especially the younger ones, think that sleep is a waste of time. In fact, sleep deprivation influences the quality and quantity of life”, says Drager.

Sleep should be part of the check

“What studies have observed is that heart attacks and strokes are more common in people with irregular and non-restorative sleep. It is already known that the incidence of these two conditions is higher in the morning, and this has to do with the circadian cycle. . In the morning, there is greater release of cortisol, with an increase in blood pressure. Irregular sleep alters the circadian cycle. It is not yet known if there is a cause and effect relationship, but there is, yes, an increase in cardiac risk. In clinics , sleep analysis has to be done routinely. Physicians need to raise the issue, understand the patient’s sleep routine and guide him or her to perform sleep hygiene: sleep and wake up at the same times and, when going to sleep, not stay looking at cell phone, television etc.”

Carlos Rassi, professor of cardiology at the University of Brasília and head of the Sírio-Libanês Emergency Department in Brasília

The American Heart Association (AHA) publication also updated preexisting guidelines, as well as including sleep pattern as a healthy living metric. Among them is the inclusion of electronic cigarettes as a cardiovascular risk factor. “In 2010, when the first publication was made, there was only talk of nicotine, because electronic cigarettes did not exist. But studies show that this device is not as innocent as was thought: it is highly addictive and brings numerous harms”, highlights Luciano. Drager, cardiologist at the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC). The AHA now considers that secondhand smoke (non-smokers exposed to cigarettes) can affect the heart and brain.

The blood lipids metric was also updated, which started to point to non-HDL cholesterol (the “bad cholesterol”), instead of the total, as preferred. This is because, in addition to not requiring fasting for blood collection, it is easier to calculate. The AHA also suggests changes in the blood glucose reading. “An interesting issue is that the AHA considers that these parameters are already valid for children from 2 years old”, highlights Drager. “Today, many children have high cholesterol levels.”

Each component of the list prepared by the North American collegiate, called Life’s Essential 8, is evaluated by a tool, available, in English, on the Association’s website (https://mlc.heart.org). There is a scoring system from 0 to 100, with scores below 50 indicating poor cardiovascular health; 50-79 moderate, and above 80, high.

“Life’s Essential 8™ is a major step forward in our ability to identify when cardiovascular health can be preserved and when it is suboptimal,” explained AHA President Donald M. Lloyd-Jones in a statement. “We must focus efforts to improve cardiovascular health for all people and at all stages of life,” he concluded.

