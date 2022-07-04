Portugal cancels more than 100 flights this weekend

Passengers wait 4 days to return to Brazil; most of the cancellations are from TAP, which has a Lisbon-São Paulo connection

On social media, Brazilians in Lisbon report a 4-day wait to return to Brazil, while Portugal has canceled at least 106 flights in the last 2 days. The country’s airport authority attributed the situation to “a set of pressures on several European airports”.

as showed the Power 360, the beginning of summer in Europe –a season of increased travel flow on the continent– is being marked by strikes and outbreaks of covid. As a result, hundreds of flights are being cancelled. Airlines and airport operators still face a shortage of workers in the post-pandemic period, with strikes enacted.

Most of the cancellations in Portugal are for TAP flights, one of the main airlines that make the connection between Lisbon-São Paulo and Lisbon-Recife. The company works with a reduced staff and is undergoing restructuring. Although the pilots have decided not to go on strike, they claim that the number of professionals is below demand.

Another factor contributed to the company’s boarding difficulties: an incident with a private jet on Friday (July 1) blocked a runway in Lisbon. Many TAP flights have been relocated to other airports since then.

One protest in particular went viral. Videos show a Brazilian raging at the airport, complaining that he is “Smelling, 5 days with the same underwear”. Watch (2min25s):

In an interview with Portuguese broadcaster RTP, he added that the company reschedules the flight, delivers the boarding pass and then repeatedly cancels the flight.

strikes in europe

Ryanair held a 3-day stoppage in Belgium, Spain and Portugal last week. In Spain, the strike is expected to last until July 14.

Employees of Brussels Airlines, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, went on strike for 3 days from 23 to 25 June. The outage affected 60% of flights (316 were cancelled) and impacted 40,000 passengers.

Lufthansa, meanwhile, has announced that it will cancel 2,200 flights scheduled from June to July after an outbreak of Covid-19 among employees exacerbated the labor shortage. The number adds to the 900 flights in July that the airline had already informed would not be carried out.

Spain’s Unión Sindical Obrera said EasyJet’s cabin crew will go on strike for 9 days in July, during the following month: 1st to 3rd, 15th to 17th and 29th to 31st. The union said it represents 80% of the airline’s 450 employees who are based in Spain and hopes to reach an agreement to avoid the strike.

Around 700 British Airways employees stationed at Heathrow Airport in the UK voted to shut down activities in July. They urge the company to reinstate a 10% tax pay cut during the pandemic. according to the website EuroNewsthe start date or strike time has not yet been defined.