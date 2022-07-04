Possible Thor: Love and Thunder post-credits scene leaks

Apparently, a possible post-credits scene from Thor: Love and Thunder is being shared on the internet. The clip lines up perfectly with the details that have been shared before. However, out of respect for the copyright of Disney and Marvel Studios, we will not share the video here.

However, discussing the context is legally acceptable and here is a possible description:

‘The scene brings Zeus, played by actor Russell Crowe, starting a speech in which he says that the people ask for mercy without knowing if anyone is listening. Now, they look to the sky and don’t ask for lightning or rain. What they want to see is something called superheroes. Zeus asks: When do we become jokes? No, they need to fear us again. Do you understand me, Hercules? Do you understand me, my son? Hercules then appears and says: Yes, father! Lifting your golden apple.

Apparently, Hercules is played by the actor Brett Goldsteinfrom the Ted Lasso series.

READ TOO:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas next Thursday, July 7th.