Price of a liter of milk scares consumers in Santa Catarina – The Santa Catarina news site

The value of the product depends on several factors, explains FAESC

The price of milk is costing up to R$11 in Santa Catarina. The value scared consumers who make the purchase through delivery apps. However, the increase has been steady.

The Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of Santa Catarina (FAESC) highlighted some of the factors that caused the price increase. Drought, inflation, scarcity of inputs and cost of animal nutrition.

However, the price found in apps is much higher than that practiced in supermarkets. In Florianopolisfor example, the average price of milk in two large chains is R$ 6.09, while in the app, the consumer finds the product with values ​​that start from R$ 5.74, but even exceed R$ 11.

In Timbó, the average liter of milk is around R$ 6.00.

The president of Sindileite Santa Catarina Selvino Giesel explains that the value of the sale of the product to the retailer varies, according to the policy of each company.

“It is very varied, each company has its policy, depending on the distance, volume traded, payment term conditions, company’s partnership with the market, in short, several factors can influence”. “I believe that this is a trade policy that is practicing this price”, explains Giesel.

milk in the heights

Thus, as the price of milk is not fixed, the values ​​are different. The Municipal Secretary of Defense of the Citizen of Florianópolis, Miltinho Barcelos, explains.

“There is no specific regulation or legislation that establishes the issue of sales values ​​in commerce or delivery”. Thus, the merchant can practice a different price on the internet and in the physical store.

The secretary reports that for the price to be considered abusive, the product needs to be fixed.

“The Consumer Defense Code makes it very clear that it is considered abuse when it is a tabulated product. An example is the cigarette, it has a set price, if it is sold outside that price, it is automatically considered an abusive price”, points out the secretary.

However, for Miltinho there are several factors that the retailer can claim to sell milk at prices above the average that the consumer is used to.

See the note from the Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of Santa Catarina (FAESC)

“The Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of Santa Catarina (FAESC) comes to publicly manifest itself in the face of the new price level that milk and other dairy products have reached, lately, in the domestic market.

Against the wishes of rural producers and dairy industries, several adverse factors over the past few months have contributed to this undesirable situation of rising final prices.

On the one hand, the drought damaged the pastures and reduced the supply of food for the cows. On the other hand, inflation and the scarcity of inputs brutally raised production rates.

At this moment, the milk production chain is impacted by the general increase in direct costs, such as electricity, gas, fuel, fertilizers, packaging, raw materials, labor and other inputs.

The cost of animal nutrition, for example, has exploded in the face of shortages of corn and soybean meal in the market, characterizing the worst supply shock since 1990.

The sum of all these mishaps – and the realization that the activity is not profitable – led to the intense abandonment of the dairy activity by rural producers.

In the 1990s, there were 75,000 milk producers in Santa Catarina.

Now, in 2022, there are just 24,000. Only during the pandemic period, more than 9,000 producers left the sector, made unfeasible by the accumulated losses.

However, the producer determines the quality standard of his products, because this directly depends on factors that are under his control.

However, it does not define the final price for the consumer because unpredictable and uncontrollable variables such as costs, climate, market, etc.

It is evident that neither the producer nor the industry caused this situation of high prices for the final consumer. It is time for Government and Society to plan a policy for milk, inspired by the principles of food safety”.