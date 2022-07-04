Profits on Nubank account? Find out if the money pays and how much you can profit

Nowadays it is very common to hear people talking about even having more than one account in virtual banks. These are really interesting and practical options that, in addition to everything else, allow you to have access to your money from anywhere, as long as you have a cell phone or computer and internet.

In this scenario, one of the most famous and which has been conquering a greater number of customers day after day is the Nubank. Fintech, which has several types of resources, knows that there are still some doubts associated with its services, such as the income from the money in the account.

What is the Nubank account?

Before talking about any of the resources made available by the institution, it is interesting to clarify what the Nubank account is. Being defined as a payment account, Nubank allows the deposited money to be invested in federal government bonds and earning through it.

How does income work?

To understand how income works at Nubank, it is also necessary to understand a little about the CDI offered. They have a correction rate of 100%, which means that the yield at the Nubank institution is approximately 12%.

Bearing in mind these fees mentioned above, we can say with conviction that by keeping one thousand reais in your Nubank account, for example, in a matter of a month you will already have R$ 1,010, that is, the monthly income is R$ 10. This also means that, per year, this income will be higher than in the previous year. savings.

When thinking about savings, it is interesting to note that this profit is linked to two market rates: the Selic and the Referential Rate. The savings account currently has a yield of 0.5% per month, plus the reference rate.

Despite this, it is still valid invest at Nubank.

How to open a Nubank account?

To open an account in this institution, although it sounds difficult, it is a very simple task to perform. Here’s a step-by-step guide that might help you:

Open your mobile app store and download the app. It is available for Android and iOS operating systems;

After downloading, open the application and provide all the necessary data: CPF, RG, date of birth, income, address and others that he requests;

Then, send a selfie holding your ID and wait for analysis. Take your time, as it may take a few days;

After the analysis, your account will be unlocked, so you will receive the card at the address provided in the registration.

It is also worth mentioning that while you are waiting for your physical card to arrive, you will be able to enjoy the application and will be able to use the virtual card to carry out purchases through the Internet.