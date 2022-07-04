PS Plus Free Games for July 2022 Are Exactly What Leaked

PlayStation Plus monthly free games for July 2022 are now official. PS Plus subscribers at all three tiers – PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Deluxe/Premium – will be able to add Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon to their library of games from July 5th to August 1st. Notably, PS4 and PS5 versions of Crash Bandicoot 4 and Arcadegeddon will be available. Meanwhile, Man of Medan is a PS4 exclusive title. Of course, most PS4 games are backwards compatible with PS5.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Bend the rules of reality and face dangerous obstacles in this exciting adventure where not just the universe. but the entire multiverse is at stake. Wielding four powerful guardians of space and time, Crash and Coco will have to fight bosses like N. Gin, Louise, Nitrus Brio and Nefarious Tropy. The game also lets you play as Tawna, Dingodile and Dr Neo Cortex.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Developers of revered titles like Until Dawn and The Quarry, Supermassive Games brings you another cinematic horror game – Man of Medan. The fate of all five playable characters is in your hands, as a vacation diving trip takes a sinister turn. You can go it alone or team up with friends locally or online to go through the terrifying story.

Arcadegeddon

Gilly decides to save her arcade from a faceless megacorporation by developing a new supergame. Unfortunately, the corporation launches a cyber attack to prevent the protagonist from fulfilling this task. You and up to three friends can team up to save the game from the virus. Arcadegeddon is an ever-evolving multiplayer co-op shooter that features a mix of Player vs Enemy (PvE) and Player vs Player (PvP) modes.

Before these games arrive, PlayStation Plus subscribers will have until Monday, July 4, to add the June 2022 games — God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl — to your game library.

PS Plus free games should not be confused with the new Game Catalog available on PS Plus Extra, Deluxe and Premium. While titles from the Game Catalog are only playable until they exist on the service, free PS Plus games can be played as long as you have an active subscription to any of the tiers.