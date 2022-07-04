Qualicorp acquires a portfolio with 6,700 lives of collective membership plans

THE Qualicorp (QUAL3) informed at the end of the afternoon of this Sunday (03) to have acquired a portfolio with 6.7 thousand lives of the health insurance membership fees managed by Clube Care Brasil Administradora de Vantagens Ltda. and Clube Care Assessoria Comercial Ltda. The transaction value was not informed.

Collective membership plans are those offered by professional or class entities to their members. The transaction in question involves 14 class entities, five of which are new to Qualicorp’s portfolio, whose lives are spread across seven health plan operators, including Cemeru, Grupo NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI) and Santa Rita.

According to the statement, the acquisition transfers only the rights and obligations over the aforementioned portfolios and is in line with Qualicorp’s growth strategy in its business fronts and with its objective “to be the largest platform and have the largest possible portfolio of access options. quality healthcare to its customers at all ticket levels.”

Also according to the document, after completion of the migration, the 6,700 lives will be added to Quali’s portfolio and absorbed by Uniconsult – Administradora de Vantagens e Serviços Ltda., Plural Gestão em Planos de Saúde Ltda. and Clube de Saúde Administradora de Vantagens Ltda., all controlled by the company.

“In addition, with the conclusion of the Transaction, Grupo Clube Care’s brokers will become exclusive distributors of products from operators in Quali’s portfolio, reinforcing the Company’s sales force on the national scene”, the statement concludes.