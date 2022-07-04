Queiroguinha was at least 30 times in Planalto and Saúde | Policy

Reproduction Instagram: 01.06.2022 Minister of Health with his son and mayors

Son of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, medical student Antônio Cristovão Neto, known as Queiroguinha, has exclusive access to the government. In the last year, he was at least 30 times at the Planalto Palace and at the Ministry of Health. Half of these visits took place from February onwards, when the 23-year-old university student joined the PL, the party of President Jair Bolsonaro, and launched himself as a pre-candidate for federal deputy for Paraíba, his state. None of these meetings were recorded in official diaries.

According to data obtained through the Access to Information Law (LAI), the turnstiles at Palácio do Planalto recorded at least 12 visits by Queiroguinha, and on at least three occasions the destination was the office of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. In the ministry led by his father, the medical student visited 18 times in a year. All these visits took place through the private entrance to the ministry’s headquarters, reserved for authorities.

On March 9 of this year, Queiroguinha was in the presidential office alongside Bolsonaro and the then Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, with whom he took a photo and posted on their social networks: “We had the opportunity to talk about the advances of the Brazil and on the agendas of my dear Paraíba. As a citizen of Paraíba, I make a point of always being aware of what is happening in my country and in my state”.

Six days later, on March 15, Queiroguinha was in Planalto again and informed the ordinance that his destination would be the Special Advisory Office of the Presidency. On his social media, he posted a photo with Bolsonaro and wrote: “We discussed many issues and advances for Brazil and Paraíba. We pray together that our day may be of many graces. Let’s go!”.

To boost his pre-campaign, the son of the Minister of Health has participated in federal government events to launch works in Paraíba. In a ceremony, he spoke as a representative of the Executive, even without holding a public office, and promised to put mayors in direct contact with his father to deal with the release of public resources.

After O GLOBO revealed Queiroguinha’s actions, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) began to investigate whether there are indications of influence peddling and administrative impropriety. The Committee on Work, Administration and Public Service of the Chamber of Deputies approved an invitation for Queiroga to explain this Tuesday the role of his son in the portfolio. Wanted, the medical student, his father and the Planalto Palace did not manifest.

Even after the allegations surfaced, Queiroguinha was with Bolsonaro last week during an event for the delivery of popular homes in João Pessoa, capital of Paraíba. On that occasion, he sat in the space reserved for authorities, right behind the president. At the end of his speech, the head of the Palácio do Planalto nominally thanked the son of the Minister of Health for attending the official government ceremony.

Open doors in Health

In at least one of the visits to the Ministry of Health, on June 2, Queiroguinha was accompanied by mayors, who admitted to GLOBO that they had asked the medical student to meet with his father in the ministry to negotiate the release of public resources.

The records also show that, on some occasions, Queiroguinha spent most of the day at the ministry’s headquarters. He came in in the morning and didn’t come out until the end of the day. In addition, the medical student also attended the folder even when his father was away from Brasília, including on international trips.

On December 22 of last year, for example, he was at the Ministry of Health for more than an hour, in the late afternoon, while Queiroga’s diary recorded that he was at an event in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Twelve days earlier, Queiroga was on a trip to Belo Horizonte, but Queiroguinha, that day, spent more than five hours in his father’s office, from 2:11 pm to 7:52 pm.

As shown by GLOBO in a series of reports published in June, Queiroguinha has been taken by his father to events held by the Ministry of Health in which public funds are released to municipalities in Paraíba. On these occasions, the medical student approaches mayors for whom he has asked for support in this year’s elections.

Specialist in Administrative Law and Master in Public Policy, lawyer Pedro Henrique Custódio Rodrigues claims that, in these cases, there are violations of electoral law and the principles that govern public administration.

“We have two analyses: One on the principles that govern public administration, since the son does not exercise any public function and even so uses his father’s position for his own benefit. First, I say there is a flagrant violation of the principles that govern the administration public, mainly the principle of impersonality and morality. And second, there is an electoral issue. He, as a pre-candidate, may be violating the electoral legislation while using this proximity with his father, at events, to make an early campaign. We have a blatant undue advantage there, which is the fact that he uses the position his father occupies for his own benefit”, says Rodrigues.

