R$38.9 million for 45%; Duílio ‘seals’ Corinthians’ first sale in the transfer window

Corinthians reached an agreement with the European team for the sale of one of its players; contract to be signed early this week

Corinthians took a rout against Fluminense this Saturday (3). The team led by Vítor Pereira lost to the Cariocas by 4 to 0 and with that, soon after the match, the clamor for changes and reinforcements became even greater. With that in mind, Timão’s board has already worded its first sale of this transfer window that will open.

That’s because, according to the Globo Esporte portal, the helm reached an agreement regarding the sale of defender João Victor. But, contrary to what was expected in these weeks, the Benfica went through the conversations between Timão and Porto, both from Portuguese football, and closed a deal for the defender.

“With representatives of the Portuguese Club in Brazil, the player can sign a contract between Sunday and Monday. That should take him out of the game against Boca, Tuesday, at Bombonera, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores“, says the GE. João Victor may have already played his last game with the Timão shirt.

Also according to the portal, Corinthians will pocket 7 million euros, which is equivalent to around R$ 38.9 million, at the current price, for 45% of the player’s economic rights that the Club owns. The other 55% of the athlete belongs to Coimbra-MG, from the BMG bank, which should keep around 3 million Euros, equivalent to around R$ 17 million.

After arriving at the Club in 2017 to work in the youth categories, João Victor is leaving Corinthians. In this season with Vítor Pereira, the defender had been making solid starts and started as a starter most of the occasions he played, there were 27 games, starting 24 of them.